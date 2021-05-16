Watch
Heavy rain brings high water throughout the area

Lenexa Police Department
Heavy rain brings high water to Lenexa.
Posted at 1:04 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 14:36:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heavy rain caused high water in parts of Kansas City Sunday morning.

Lenexa police tweeted about high water at Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm in Old Town Lenexa.

Police warn drivers to stay away from areas of high water, as it's unclear how high the water is, and if the ground has given way underneath the water.

41 Action News Metereologist Jeff Penner spotted rushing water in Indian Creek at 103rd and Wornall.

Flash flooding could be in the forecast for Sunday evening.

And high water was found at Wilson Avenue and Bennington Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, making the area impassable.

