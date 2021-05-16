Heavy rain brings high water throughout the area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heavy rain caused high water in parts of Kansas City Sunday morning.

Lenexa police tweeted about high water at Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm in Old Town Lenexa.

High water at Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm in Old Town Lenexa. Avoid the area and never drive through high water. @cityoflenexa pic.twitter.com/8XrOuCmPUo — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) May 16, 2021

Police warn drivers to stay away from areas of high water, as it's unclear how high the water is, and if the ground has given way underneath the water.

41 Action News Metereologist Jeff Penner spotted rushing water in Indian Creek at 103rd and Wornall.

Wow! The Amazon River? No, Indian Creek at 103rd & Wornall, bank full. Fortunately, the heavy rain has ended until at least 4-5 PM allowing the water to recede. We will be watching for flash flooding this evening if the T-Storms get their act together. ⁦@41actionnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/nlkfS7O5M9 — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) May 16, 2021

Flash flooding could be in the forecast for Sunday evening.

And high water was found at Wilson Avenue and Bennington Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, making the area impassable.