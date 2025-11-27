Heavy smoke, fire reported at overnight house fire at 9500 Olmstead Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heavy smoke and fire was reported from a house fire in the 9500 block of Olmstead Road early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze just before 3:30 a.m.

Heavy smoke and fire was reported coming from the roof of the one-story residence.

Crews did encounter a broken natural gas line and power lines down at the rear of the home, and evacuated to fight it defensively.

Utility crews were on scene and secured the gas a power line hazards.

One firefighter was briefly evaluated by ambulance, but was not transported.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was under control just after 4:30.a.m.

An investigation is underway.