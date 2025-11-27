Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Heavy smoke, fire reported at overnight house fire at 9500 Olmstead Road

House fire 9500 Olmstead Rd.
KCFD
House fire 9500 Olmstead Rd.
House fire 9500 Olmstead Rd.
House fire 9500 Olmstead Rd.
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heavy smoke and fire was reported from a house fire in the 9500 block of Olmstead Road early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze just before 3:30 a.m.

Heavy smoke and fire was reported coming from the roof of the one-story residence.

Crews did encounter a broken natural gas line and power lines down at the rear of the home, and evacuated to fight it defensively.

Utility crews were on scene and secured the gas a power line hazards.

One firefighter was briefly evaluated by ambulance, but was not transported.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was under control just after 4:30.a.m.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope 2025