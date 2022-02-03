Heavy snow, storm warning for second day in much of Missouri

ST. LOUIS — For a second straight day, much of Missouri was under a winter storm warning as heavy snow continued to fall from Springfield to St. Louis on Thursday, and Kansas residents woke to dangerous wind chills of around 15 below zero.

The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to drop up to another 3 inches Thursday in southwestern Missouri, including around Springfield, and up to 5 inches more in eastern Missouri, including around St. Louis.

Officials warned that the snow coupled with another day of high winds made for treacherous travel conditions and warned motorists to stay off highways and streets.

The weather service said Thursday's snow comes on top of about 6 inches that fell Wednesday around Springfield and more than 12 inches in New London, Missouri, which is about 92 miles northwest of St. Louis. In Kansas, residents in Augusta near Wichita saw 8.5 inches of snow on Wednesday.