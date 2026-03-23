KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Those living in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, got a front-row seat Sunday to a new addition atop one of the city’s tallest buildings.

On Sunday morning, a cable connected to the bottom of a helicopter hoisted up a new giant HNTB sign.

Helicopter crew lifts HNTB sign atop downtown Kansas City, Missouri office tower

Avoiding other downtown buildings, the helicopter crew maneuvered the sign to its final destination on the south façade of the Town Pavilion building at 11th Street and Main Street.

Town Pavilion was designed by HNTB and opened in 1986. At 591 feet, it is the second-tallest building in Kansas City, Missouri, behind only One Kansas City Place at 624 feet. It’s the third-tallest building in Missouri.

Last November, HNTB announced it was moving from its longtime home at 715 Kirk Street in the Quality Hill neighborhood to seven floors in the Town Pavilion tower.

The company’s Overland Park office, which is expanding, is unaffected by the downtown move.

“As HNTB continues to grow, the move of our Kansas City office ensures our people can stay connected and collaborate while we complete a workplace purpose-built for the future,” HNTB President Tom O’Grady, PE, said in a news release last November . “Being together in person strengthens relationships, accelerates mentoring and decision making, and sparks the spontaneous collaboration that’s harder to replicate remotely — ultimately helping us deliver better solutions.”

HNTB employees have been tasked with designing the new office spaces.

"Our new home at 1111 Main will offer creative, flexible environments that further enhance how our teams deliver for clients today, while giving us the room to expand and innovate in the future," O'Grady said.

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