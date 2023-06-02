Help needed or donated playground equipment may not get rebuilt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It would be a mistake to call what passes for a swing set and sand pit a playground for kids at the Cloverleaf Apartments.

"There's well over 100 kids living there," Rebecca McCorn, Salt n Light Ministries worker, said. "They have nothing."

That was supposed to change when the apartment complex received a donated playground set from the Grandview School District.

It's a big donation, but also a blessing and a curse.

It's so large and sturdy, the ministry crew can't take it apart by themselves and haul it from a nearby elementary school to the apartments.

Salt n Light Ministries learned Thursday the company the school district hired to take the playground out won't be disassembling it, but will be demolishing the playground.

"Disappointed. Didn't want to let the kids down," McCorn said. "They've been excited about the possibility."

She and David McCorn, also with Salt n Light Ministries, have until Monday to find a crew to help take apart and move the playground.

They're hoping someone reads this story and reaches out to them.

"We're just going to go confidently trusting that God is going to provide for this community," Rebecca McCorn said.

She and David frequently visit the apartments and help give the kids hope.

"Some of the things that were said from some of the kids was the fact that you know, 'You guys care.' "You know, sometimes it doesn't seem like anybody cares," David said.

This gift was one way to help the children who live at the complex see someone does care.

The McCorn's hope someone comes through.

If you have a way to help, reach out to Salt n Light Ministries through their Facebook page, or call them at 816-490-8807.

