KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Hickman Mills C-1 School District Board of Education approved a three-year contract extension last week for Superintendent Dennis Carpenter.

Carpenter returned to the district in an interim role in August 2025 after a previous stint as superintendent from 2013 to 2017. His new contract will run from July 1, 2027, through June 30, 2030.

The district said the decision to extend Carpenter shows the board's confidence in Carpenter and the progress he's made since returning over a year ago. The extension was approved by a 5-1 vote.

Carpenter returned to the district as it was navigating financial challenges that surfaced after the firing of former superintendent Yaw Obeng.

"Since returning to the district, Carpenter has led efforts to address financial challenges, strengthen organizational effectiveness, improve academic outcomes, and establish a clearer direction for the district," HMC-1 said.

The district said he launched The Road to a Sustainable Destiny to address the district's structural budget challenges. Carpenter has also continued overseeing the district's second year of a state audit.

The district also pointed to voter support for two funding measures in April 2026. A $20 million general obligation bond received 80.5% voter approval, while a debt service levy transfer passed with 74.9% support.

Carpenter has made literacy a central priority through the community-wide Every Child a Reader initiative, according to the district.

The district said other efforts have focused on expanding student engagement, career readiness, STEM opportunities and student leadership.

"Dr. Carpenter returned to Hickman Mills during a challenging period in the district's history," board president Bonnaye Mims said. "This extension reflects our confidence in his leadership and our belief that continuity will be important as we build on the work already underway."

"We have accomplished important work together, but I recognize that our work is far from finished," Carpenter said. "My commitment remains to put students first, be honest about our challenges, celebrate our progress, and ensure every child has an opportunity to succeed."