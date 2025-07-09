Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hickman Mills School District removes superintendent, appoints former district boss as interim superintendent

Superintendent of Hickman Mills School District Dr. Yaw Obeng.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Hickman Mills School District announced Tuesday night that it removed Yaw Obeng as the district's superintendent and hired Dr. Dennis Carpenter as its interim superintendent.

"I am honored to return to HMC-1 during this time of transition,” Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter stated in a news release from the district. “This district holds a special place in my heart, and I look forward to reconnecting with the community, supporting our schools, and ensuring stability as the Board conducts its search for a permanent leader."

No word on what led the board to remove Obeng as the district's superintendent.

The district has struggled to regain state accreditation.

The school board plans a formal search process to find Obeng's replacement.

