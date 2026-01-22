High cost of pet ownership means KC PAWS saw more surrenders last year, expecting many this year

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

A Kansas City dog rescue says it's bracing for another jam-packed year after 2025 brought in a record number of surrenders.

KC PAWS says more pets are being surrendered to them not because they're unwanted, but because their owners can't afford to keep them.

“2025 we rescued, I think, over 130 dogs," Cora Miller, kennel manager at KC PAWS said.

"We did lots of litters of puppies. Of course, we've had litters that were dumped at our facility that we helped with, cases where we went out and actually helped with hoarding situations. And then probably a record year for owner surrenders.”

Bank of America looked at how people were paying for pet care and found pet food inflation has actually dropped a bit - but inflation of pet services - including vets - remains relatively high.

"Economically has been a big issue for a lot of people can't financially take care of their dog anymore. We've had dogs that were sick that needed health care that they couldn't get for them. So they bring them to us," Miller said.

Each individual animal intake runs anywhere from $500 to $700.

Miller says because they've seen so many surrenders they've actually had to take a step back from rescues to focus on the dogs brought to them.

KC PAWS is a nonproft that runs on donations - they have their 3rd annual "Winter Furmal" fundraiser coming up on the 24th.

Events like this help keep the shelter operational so they can continue rescues and care. For more information follow the links below.

