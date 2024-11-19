Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

High wind warning issued for Kansas City area until 10 p.m.

Watch the latest forecast any time.
GctXizmW8AA6TOc.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible over the next few hours across the Kansas City area.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather

The National Weather Service has placed the area in a high wind warning until 10 p.m. Monday.

Sustained winds out of the southwest at 25-40 mph are possible.

Downed trees and power lines are possible.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone