High wind warning issued for Kansas City area until 10 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible over the next few hours across the Kansas City area.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather

The National Weather Service has placed the area in a high wind warning until 10 p.m. Monday.

Sustained winds out of the southwest at 25-40 mph are possible.

High Wind Warning in effect until 10 PM for winds gusting 50-60 mph from the southwest. After 10 PM the winds will decrease to gusts 30-40 mph. Winds are gusting to 50-55 mph just southwest of KC.@kshb41 pic.twitter.com/Z4Kmpiue5N — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) November 19, 2024

Downed trees and power lines are possible.

—