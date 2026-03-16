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High winds likely contributing factor in fuel tank incident at Kansas lake

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KSHB 41
Fuel tank falls off barge.jpg
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The public is advised to avoid activity at Tuttle Creek Cove as the Kansas City District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) works an incident at Tuttle Creek Lake, just north of Manhattan, Kansas.

Around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, a fuel cell holding about 1,800 gallons of diesel fuel fell from a commercial barge and got submerged in 20 feet of water, per a press release from USACE.

High winds and wave action from Tuttle Creek Lake are believed to have caused the incident.

An emergency response plan has been activated to assess and contain the situation, as well as mitigate any possible environmental impact, according to a press release.

USACE shared it is committed to providing the public with updates as information becomes available.

“The safety of the public and the protection of the environment are our top priorities,” USACE said in a press release.

The latest updates can be found on the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Facebook page.

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