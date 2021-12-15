High winds, severe storms hit the Kansas City area on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

A tree collapsed into a house at 73rd Street and Switzer Road due to a thunderstorm on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Andres Gutierrez

A bus in Kansas City, Missouri, was damaged due to high winds on Wednesday afternoon. Bryant Maddrick/KSHB

Phil Garrison

Heavy winds and severe storms caused a tree to tip over in Lenexa. Lenexa Police Department

High winds knocks tree in Overland Park home. Overland Park Fire Department

A tree fell over onto a North Kansas City yard on Wednesday. David Lawrence

A trampoline overturned in Kansas City, Kansas. Paloma Olais

A shed was damaged during severe thunderstorms in the Kansas City area on Wedneday Paloma Olais

Downed trees in Brookside Jorge Orta

Downed trees in Brookside Jorge Orta

Damage at the downtown airport Leslie DelasBour/KSHB

Downtown airport damage Leslie DelasBour

The high winds and severe storms damaged the inside of a home in Overland Park Elise Handley

Prev 1 / Ad Next