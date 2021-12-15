Watch
High winds, severe storms hit the Kansas City area on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

Tree into home
A tree collapsed into a house at 73rd Street and Switzer Road due to a thunderstorm on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.Photo by: Andres Gutierrez
Damaged school bus
A bus in Kansas City, Missouri, was damaged due to high winds on Wednesday afternoon.Photo by: Bryant Maddrick/KSHB
Trampoline into home
Photo by: Phil Garrison
Downed tree in Lenexa
Heavy winds and severe storms caused a tree to tip over in Lenexa.Photo by: Lenexa Police Department
Tree in Overland Park house
High winds knocks tree in Overland Park home.Photo by: Overland Park Fire Department
Tree downed in North Kansas City
A tree fell over onto a North Kansas City yard on Wednesday.Photo by: David Lawrence
Overturned trampoline
A trampoline overturned in Kansas City, Kansas.Photo by: Paloma Olais
Shed damaged in KCK
A shed was damaged during severe thunderstorms in the Kansas City area on WednedayPhoto by: Paloma Olais
Downed trees in Brookside
Downed trees in BrooksidePhoto by: Jorge Orta
Downed trees in Brookside
Downed trees in BrooksidePhoto by: Jorge Orta
Damage at the downtown airport
Damage at the downtown airportPhoto by: Leslie DelasBour/KSHB
Downtown airport damage
Downtown airport damagePhoto by: Leslie DelasBour
Overland Park home damaged
The high winds and severe storms damaged the inside of a home in Overland ParkPhoto by: Elise Handley

