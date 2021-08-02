Watch
Highway patrol reports 3 dead, 1 critically injured in crash on Missouri 7 in Garden City

Highway currently closed, reopen time unclear
Police lights
Posted at 11:47 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 13:02:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people are dead and another is in critical condition after a crash on Missouri 7 near State Route F in Garden City, Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol closed parts of MO-7 to clear and investigate the crash.

The crash involved a semi and an SUV, MSHP told KSHB 41 News.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.

There was also no immediate timeline on how long the southbound lanes of MO-7 would be closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

