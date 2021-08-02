Highway patrol reports 3 dead, 1 critically injured in crash on Missouri 7 in Garden City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people are dead and another is in critical condition after a crash on Missouri 7 near State Route F in Garden City, Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol closed parts of MO-7 to clear and investigate the crash.

The crash involved a semi and an SUV, MSHP told KSHB 41 News.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.

There was also no immediate timeline on how long the southbound lanes of MO-7 would be closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.