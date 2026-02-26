‘His spirit will live on in every pit we fire’: Arthur Bryant’s remembers longtime pitmaster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque shared that a cornerstone of the Kansas City restaurant for nearly three decades, Wayne Garrett, has died.

Garrett spent 28 years getting to Arthur Bryant’s before dawn to prepare the barbecue for generations of guests, according to a social media post Thursday.

Arthur Bryant’s shared that Garrett “dedicated his life to his craft and to this restaurant, asking for little and giving everything.”

Courtesy of Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque

The longtime pitmaster served Kansas Citians and visitors at the NFL Draft, Chiefs playoff weekends and the Kansas City restaurant.

He was remembered for always wearing a smile on his face and sharing a wealth of knowledge.

“We are forever grateful for his loyalty, his work ethic, his friendship and the legacy he leaves behind,” Arthur Bryant’s said on Facebook. “Please keep his family and friends in your prayers. His spirit will live on in every pit we fire.”

—