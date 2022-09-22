Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHispanic Heritage Month

Actions

'Because I am bilingual': Kansas City 4th grader writes poem to document life as bilingual student

Kansas City 4th grader writes poem to document life as bilingual student
Elizabeth Mendez
Posted at 9:02 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 22:02:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Elizabeth Mendez, a fourth grader at George Washington Carver Dual Language School, wrote a poem about being a bilingual student for Hispanic Heritage Month.

In the poem, Mendez documents the many endeavors being bilingual takes her through.

Read Mendez's poem below:

Because I am bilingual

Because I speak English I can help my grandma translate when we go to get food.

Because I speak Spanish I can speak different languages with my friends and different people.

Because I speak English I can talk with new people and with some girls or boys in my school.

Because I speak Spanish I can help read to other students who do not speak English.

Because I speak English I will visit new places and talk new languages.

Because I speak Spanish I have new aspirations and help people.
Elizabeth Mendez

Watch Mendez read her poem below:

Kansas City 4th grader writes poem to document life as bilingual student

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock