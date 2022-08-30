Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Historic Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Fort Scott damaged by fire

Investigators believe a lightning strike is to blame for a fire that gutted a historic Catholic church in Fort Scott, Kansas.
Fort Scott Church Fire.jpg
Posted at 4:43 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 17:46:31-04

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A church in Fort Scott, Kansas, originally built in 1864, was heavily damaged by a fire that happened on Monday night.

The Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church caught fire after being struck by lightning.

It's the oldest church in the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, according to a representative from the diocese.

The congregation in Fort Scott first originated in 1860 with the church being built in 1864 and expanded in 1872.

This was made possible after the Fort Scott Town Company donated five acres of land to the church.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock