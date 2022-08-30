Historic Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Fort Scott damaged by fire

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A church in Fort Scott, Kansas, originally built in 1864, was heavily damaged by a fire that happened on Monday night.

The Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church caught fire after being struck by lightning.

It's the oldest church in the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, according to a representative from the diocese.

The congregation in Fort Scott first originated in 1860 with the church being built in 1864 and expanded in 1872.

This was made possible after the Fort Scott Town Company donated five acres of land to the church.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.

