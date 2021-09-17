Hit-and-run kills mother, injures 2 children in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was killed and her two children injured in a hit-and-run Friday morning.

The collision happened at East 12th Street and Bales Avenue around 6:20 a.m.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, a Saturn SUV was headed southbound when the driver ran a stop sign and hit an eastbound Hyundai sedan.

The driver and passenger of the Saturn fled on foot.

The woman driving the Hyundai died at the scene of the crash.

Her two children, ages 10 and four, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.