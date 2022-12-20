Hitting the road for the holidays? Make sure you have this in your travel kit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the forecast details are still changing for this week’s winter storm, those traveling to see family and friends will want to make sure to have a well-stocked travel kit before hitting the roads.
The American Automobile Association estimates that 40% of drivers don’t carry a winter emergency kit when they take trips in the winter.
For motorists hitting the road, AAA suggests making sure kits include the following:
- Ice scraper
- Snow brush
- Shovel
- Things to help gain traction like sand, salt, traction mats or non-clumping cat litter
- Jumper cables or a jump pack
- Basic toolkit that includes pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, etc
- Tarp or raincoat
- Rags or paper towels
- Warning devices
- Water and snacks
- Windshield washer fluid
- Car charger
- Warm clothes/gloves/blankets for all passengers.
More winter driving tips are available online.
—