Hitting the road for the holidays? Make sure you have this in your travel kit

Andres Gutierrez
PHOTOS: Winter Storm Bruce hits KC metro
Posted at 1:09 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 14:09:42-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the forecast details are still changing for this week’s winter storm, those traveling to see family and friends will want to make sure to have a well-stocked travel kit before hitting the roads.

The American Automobile Association estimates that 40% of drivers don’t carry a winter emergency kit when they take trips in the winter.

For motorists hitting the road, AAA suggests making sure kits include the following:

  • Ice scraper
  • Snow brush
  • Shovel
  • Things to help gain traction like sand, salt, traction mats or non-clumping cat litter
  • Jumper cables or a jump pack
  • Basic toolkit that includes pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, etc
  • Tarp or raincoat
  • Rags or paper towels
  • Warning devices
  • Water and snacks
  • Windshield washer fluid
  • Car charger
  • Warm clothes/gloves/blankets for all passengers.

More winter driving tips are available online.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

