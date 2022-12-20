Hitting the road for the holidays? Make sure you have this in your travel kit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the forecast details are still changing for this week’s winter storm, those traveling to see family and friends will want to make sure to have a well-stocked travel kit before hitting the roads.

The American Automobile Association estimates that 40% of drivers don’t carry a winter emergency kit when they take trips in the winter.

For motorists hitting the road, AAA suggests making sure kits include the following:

Ice scraper

Snow brush

Shovel

Things to help gain traction like sand, salt, traction mats or non-clumping cat litter

Jumper cables or a jump pack

Basic toolkit that includes pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, etc

Tarp or raincoat

Rags or paper towels

Warning devices

Water and snacks

Windshield washer fluid

Car charger

Warm clothes/gloves/blankets for all passengers.

More winter driving tips are available online .

—

