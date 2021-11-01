HIV treatment facility opens in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People seeking HIV treatment and prevention services can find care at a new facility in Kansas City.

Vivent Health announced the opening of a 16,000 square foot HIV treatment and prevention facility Monday.

Vivent Health is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based healthcare organization specializing in the treatment of HIV/AIDS. The new facility comes after Vivent Health's merge with Kansas City, Missouri, nonprofit Thrive Health Connection earlier this year.

The facility offers patients living with HIV case management and preventative services, medical care, pharmacy services, dental services, food pantry access and legal services.

The clinic also provides at-risk individuals with HIV prevention services including pre-exposed prophylaxis (PrEP).

“We know the Vivent Health HIV Medical Home model, which offers comprehensive, wrap-around services and patient-centered care, is a proven powerful way to fight and ultimately end the HIV epidemic by delivering exceptional patient care and outcomes,” Vivent Health President and CEO Mike Gifford said in a press release. “Defeating this virus has always been our singular goal; this new facility is a step towards achieving that here in Kansas City.”

Vivent Health has 17 locations across four states and serves more than 10,000 HIV patients each year.

