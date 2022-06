KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Holden man was killed when his tractor rolled over Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William E. Brunner, 90 was on a John Deere Tractor on Route TT east of SW 1821 Road.

Sometime between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m., the tractor traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree, rolled down an embankment and came to rest in a creek bed.

Brunner was thrown from the tractor.