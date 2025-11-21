Holthus Huddle: Preparing for underappreciated Colts team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are entering Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season in an odd position—Wild Card hopeful.

Holthus Huddle--Preparing for an underappreciated Colts team

The team has won nine consecutive AFC West crowns, but that streak feels all but over after Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.

Now, the Chiefs have to begin their fight for a Wild Card playoff position by hosting an Indianapolis Colts team that has stormed through the regular season to this point.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus details the match-up with KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness.