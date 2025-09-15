Honoring champions of justice, advocacy, and innovation at Gardner Edgerton Hall of Fame Induction

GARDNER, Kan — On Saturday morning, Gardner Edgerton inducted its 2025 Gardner Edgerton Alumni Hall of Fame class and as part of our Let's Talk Series.

Honoring champions of justice, advocacy, and innovation at Gardner Edgerton High School's Hall of Fame Induction

KSHB41 traffic anchor Daniela Leon, graduate of Gardner Edgerton High School Class of 2012 was asked to emcee this year's induction ceremony.

The Alumni Hall of Fame was established in January 2024 by community members, representatives of USD 231, and the Gardner Edgerton Schools Foundation as a way to honor graduates from Edgerton Rural High School, Gardner High School, and Gardner Edgerton High School who have placed their Alma mater in a positive light.

Gardner Edgerton School District Charles "Chuck" Cramer

Gardner Edgerton School District J. Frank Cramer

This year's inductee's included brothers Charles “Chuck” Cramer, and J. Frank Cramer. The brothers founded Cramer Chemical Company, which began operations inside their mother's kitchen and later expanded its product line which became a pioneer in the field of sports medicine.

Chuck was also selected as one of five athletic trainers for the 1932 summer Olympics in Los Angeles and co-founded the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA).

Gardner Edgerton School District Kiesa Kay (Ascue)

Kiesa Kay Ascue was given the honor due to her lifelong dedication to human rights, child advocacy, and work as as a subject matter expert for Survivor Space, a division of Zero Abuse Project.

Gardner Edgerton School District Honorable Harold Leon "Tom" Sebring

The Honorable Harold Leon “Tom” Sebring was also inducted due to his life defined by service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to justice. Most notably, in 1946, President Harry S. Truman appointed him to the bench for the Nuremberg Trials, where he served on the tribunal for the Doctors Trial, addressing heinous medical experiments conducted by Nazi war criminals.