HopSkipDrive transport service expanding in metro area, hiring more drivers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A rideshare company that helps school districts fill in transportation gaps says it's expanding services in the KC metro area and hiring new drivers.

HopSkipDrive has been steadily building steam for a while now, but you might start seeing it in your school district, if you haven't already.

Here's how it works; district transportation directors select students signed up for public transit where it might not be feasible to send a whole bus to. Once they're selected for the HopSkipDrive service instead, the students are picked up by highly-vetted local drivers.

Unless it's a summer ride, the district pays for it as part of the school's transportation plan.

Two years ago, they were in a few states just breaking into the KCMO area by working with North Kansas City Schools.

More recently, Bashor-Linwood and Leavenworth school districts began using HopSkipDrive too.

Cindy Hamilton with HopSkipDrive says now they're in 10,000 schools across 14 states, and they're live in KCK this summer.

Grant Stephens | KSHB Cindy Hamilton - HopSkipDrive

“HopSkipDrive was founded by three working moms who saw how challenging it was to identify transportation solutions for their kids," she said.

“Oftentimes there are kids for which a fixed route, a school bus isn’t going to be the best option.”

You can find out more about how it works, and how much summer rates are by visiting their website HopSkipDrive.com and clicking the supplemental transportation tab.