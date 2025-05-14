Horizons High School students moved to Shawnee Mission North due to 'chemical smell'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Horizons High School students were moved to Shawnee Mission North High School on Wednesday due to a bad "chemical smell."

School officials said Horizons High School noticed a "chemical smell" late last week, and the district initially thought the air pressure in the building would dissipate the smell. However, the opposite occurred.

Tuesday, the smell was so distracting, the district decided to move the students to another building. A note was sent to parents.

Horizons is an alternative school in the Shawnee Mission School District. Located at 5900 Lamar in Mission, Horizons has about 150 students.

Shawnee Mission North is less than a mile away at 7401 Johnson Drive. Since it could handle the additional students, the district moved the Horizon students there for the day.

District officials said they have identified the cause of the odor and believe it will be fixed Wednesday. Officials expect Horizon High will be back in their building by Thursday.

