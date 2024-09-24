How a Missouri inmate can get off death row

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The state of Missouri will execute Marcellus Williams Tuesday for the 1998 murder of Felicia Gayle despite efforts to exonerate the 55-year-old.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an effort to intervene in the case Tuesday. Going to the Supreme Court was Williams’ last chance to delay or stop his execution.

In Missouri, inmates on death row can go through a handful of pathways to exonerate their convictions. Their legal team can file appeals and other legal challenges to the original conviction.

Williams spent years going through this process.

In 2021, a new law gave prosecutors in Missouri the authority to bring previous cases to judges in an effort to vacate the conviction.

The St. Louis County prosecutor attempted this path on Williams’ behalf. The case went to the Missouri Supreme Court, which denied the request Monday night.

Another way an inmate can get off death row is through an action from the governor. A stay delays an execution.

Gov. Eric Greitens issued a stay for Williams in 2017.

The governor can also grant an inmate clemency, which can include a pardon, commutation or reprieve.

Current Gov. Mike Parson denied Williams’ request for clemency Monday.

Some lawmakers want to repeal the death penalty.

Rep. Richard Brown, a Democrat from the Kansas City area, has repeatedly joined legislators on both sides of the aisle to co-sponsor bills to end Missouri’s death penalty. The proposals have never become law.

“I’m afraid if we make that horrible mistake and put someone to death who truly did not commit the crime,” Brown said of his many reasons to oppose the death penalty.

In 2023, Missouri executed four inmates.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

