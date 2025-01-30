How does Kansas City plan its skyline lights for the Chiefs?

KANSAS CITY, Mo — As soon as the sun goes down in Kansas City, the skyline lights up.

Most days, the lights are beautifully coordinated. It all starts with the weekly emails sent by Makenzie Wolters.

KSHB

"We hope you join us in lighting the Kansas City skyline in red," the email Wolters sent earlier this week said.

But with the Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl, everyone already knew the color to be in.

Karyn Wilder is one of nearly 150 recipients of Wolters' email. She's the vice president and general manager of ICON Experiences.

KSHB

It takes her one click to see the magic happening and KC Wheel changing colors.

"Things like this might feel small, but they really are big when you look out over the city and see the same colors glowing," Wilder said. "Like, 'Yeah, we really are all in this together.'"

From 150 feet in the air, at the top of the attraction, you can see the Marriott Hotel's vibrant lights. Dustin Holcumbrink is the manager there.

KSHB

“It's definitely a cool thing to be able to say, 'That’s my building,' you know? 'That’s where we work,'" Holcumbrink said.

Andrew Johnson

About 800 lights, 10 feet apart, decorate the side of the hotel.

"There's a lot of pride in being able to light up the town as part of the entire downtown skyline to honor many other worthy organizations and philanthropic causes," Holcumbrink said.

The tradition showcases Kansas City in the best possible light.

"It just gives you peace. You know that good feeling in your heart when you see the skyline lit up together for one genuine cause or one moment in time," Wolters said.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Fe Silva covers education stories involving K-12. Share your story idea with Fe.