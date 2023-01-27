Watch Now
How Indian Creek Elementary is using Chiefs to inspire students

Rae Daniel
Posted at 5:48 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 07:01:01-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Schools across the metro are gearing up for Red Friday. Inside the Center School District 58, Indian Creek Elementary kindergartners are getting the chance to cheer on their favorite players while incorporating reading, spelling and art.

Before anyone steps foot in kindergarten teacher Shelby Curfman’s classroom, students will see Chiefs players with books in their hands, to showcase the importance of reading.

“They walk in and they’re like, ‘oh my gosh Ms. Curfman is that the Chiefs?’ And I’m like, ‘of course that’s the Chiefs,” Curfman said with a smile.

This week, they’re learning all about number 9: JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“It’s so exciting to see how they come in in the beginning of the school year, and all of the growth of they're making,” Curfman said. “And just to say, ‘You’re reading now,’ and them to light up when they can read a sentence, write a sentence and draw a picture, it's literally my why.”

As Ms. Curfman’s class learns how to read, spell and create art, they also shared their excitement about Sunday’s game.

“Go Chiefs,” Curfman’s class said with excitement.

