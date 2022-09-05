Hundreds bike 17th annual Bike for the Brain supporting mental health awareness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Labor Day, hundreds of people woke up and hopped on their bikes for the 17th annual Bike for the Brain ride.

The event is an annual fundraiser for Mental Health America of the Heartland, which benefits a wide-range of people with mental health challenges. According to the non-profit, the goals of Bike for the Brain are to raise funds for MHAH to help enhance the lives of people with mental health challenges and to raise public awareness that mental health disorders are brain-based, emotional, and behavioral experiences that are both common and treatable.

On Monday, some bikers biked 10 miles while others biked as far as 65 miles.

"The thing about mental health is that's it's real, it's a brain-based illness, they're common. One in four Americans is going to deal with them, and they're very treatable," said Susan Crain Lewis, the president and CEO of MHAH.

Bike for the Brain has raised over $12,000 this year, and hopes to see that number grow. The funds will benefit their mission allowing MHAH to reach more people through their programs, resources and hotline.

"There is absolutely no shame in asking for help, because the help works," said Lewis.