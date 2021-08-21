Hundreds gather in Kansas City, Missouri, for the 'Show Me KC Pride' parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people gathered in Kansas City, Missouri, for the "Show Me KC Pride" parade on Saturday.

The parade on Saturday marked the first of its kind in years.

Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community marched from Wesport Road and Broadway Avenue to Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Oak Street.

KSHB 41 News reporter Dan Cohen made an appearance at the parade as the emcee of the event, and was joined by several other colleagues .

Honored to emcee Kansas City’s first #pride parade in more than a decade, and represent @KSHB41. Being an ally means showing up for loved ones and neighbors, and I’m proud to do that today. It’s a lovely day to celebrate love. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/k9Pu2GXmPn — Dan Cohen (@DanCohenTV) August 21, 2021

The celebration of the LGBTQ+ community continued Thesis Park for the Kansas City Pride Fest.

At the fest, people had the chance to enjoy local acts, vendors, food trucks and family activities.