Hundreds gather in Kansas City, Missouri, for the 'Show Me KC Pride' parade

Cynthia Newsome/KSHB
Hundreds of people gathered in Kansas City, Missouri, for the "Show Me KC Pride" parade on Saturday.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 13:46:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people gathered in Kansas City, Missouri, for the "Show Me KC Pride" parade on Saturday.

The parade on Saturday marked the first of its kind in years.

Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community marched from Wesport Road and Broadway Avenue to Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Oak Street.

KSHB 41 News reporter Dan Cohen made an appearance at the parade as the emcee of the event, and was joined by several other colleagues.

The celebration of the LGBTQ+ community continued Thesis Park for the Kansas City Pride Fest.

At the fest, people had the chance to enjoy local acts, vendors, food trucks and family activities.

