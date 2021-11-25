Hundreds gather in Kansas City on Thanksgiving for 'The Last Pilgrim Run'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, hundreds of people gathered for the last ever Pilgrim Run in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday morning.

The run, which was emceed by KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan, will benefit the Hyde Park’s Pilgrim Center/Chapel.

Thursday's event marked the final time the run will be called "The Last Pilgrim Run."

According to a press release, "Pilgrim Center/Chapel is changing the name of the race to get rid of the word Pilgrim because it perpetuates holiday mythology that is disrespectful of and ignorant to the suffering caused by America’s systemic oppression of indigenous people.”

Going forward the event will be called the "Hyde Park Run."

Henry Acorn, a freshman at Rockhurst High School, finished the run first to secure a free pie.

The run kicked off at the Pilgrim Chapel located at 3801 Gillham Road.