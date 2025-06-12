Hundreds of Chiefs fans line up overnight ahead of São Paulo ticket sales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many Brazilian Kansas City Chiefs fans are going to great lengths to watch their favorite team play in São Paulo.

For some, that means spending more than 20 hours in line just to get a ticket.

Chiefs fans in Brazil say there were more than 200 people in line as of 11 p.m. local time in São Paulo on Wednesday night, waiting to buy tickets for the team's season opener.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday, online and in person. Fearing it will be difficult to buy tickets online, many fans have already lined up at Ibirapuera Shopping Mall.

“It's the chance of my life,” said Rodrigo Gutierrez, who’s doing all kinds of “crazy things” to watch his favorite football team.

He was on a bus traveling to São Paulo when KSHB's Fernanda Silva interviewed him on Wednesday.

He was 75 miles closer to the dream of his life—watching the Chiefs in person.

“I have to get the ticket; there's no other option,” Rodrigo said in Portuguese.

He plans to spend the cold São Paulo night outside—in line—to buy the ticket on Thursday. He traveled with his wife and left their three kids with family and friends.

But it's been a bumpy road.

Rodrigo took out a loan to pay for his tickets, but a motorcycle accident just days ago forced him to use that money for medical bills, pushing him further into debt.

“I’m going to buy my ticket, and I’ll figure everything else out later,” he said.

According to Rodrigo, watching the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium feels almost impossible, so he couldn’t risk missing the chance to see Patrick Mahomes in person.

Rodrigo isn’t the only fan going to extremes to watch the Chiefs.

Some tickets are being sold for 3,400 reais—about $613. That’s more than twice Brazil’s monthly minimum wage.

“I said, ‘We need to find a way to go to this game,’” said Nathalia Eloiza, another passionate fan. She already has her ticket and says she was the first in line for the pre-sale.

She waited 20 hours to buy her ticket in person.

“In the early morning, we were literally on the street,” said Nathalia, who became a fan inspired by Taylor Swift.

She also says this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “I don't know when I’ll have this chance again,” she said.

Now, she’s helping her friends get their tickets.

On Wednesday night, Nathalia and Rodrigo are in the same line.

They are hoping to celebrate together on Thursday for their chance to watch the Chiefs in person.

