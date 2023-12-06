Hundreds turn out in support of nine-year-old child critically injured in hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people came out Tuesday night to Sar-Ko-Par Park in Lenexa to show their support for a critically injured nine-year-old child and his family.

Nolan Davidson is still in a medically-induced coma after he and his father were in a hit-and-run crash Friday in Shawnee.

With the large number of people who came out to support the Davidson's at a walk and run, it would be hard to find a family with roots as deep and with ties to so many people.

"I've known a lot of people who are like, 'Oh you know the Davidsons?' It's like, 'Oh yeah! How do you know them?' They just have this huge, expansive network and it's pretty incredible," said Britt Sherer, who helped organize the walk and run.

Sherer said the news of the wreck sent shock waves everywhere in the large soccer, running, and coaching communities where the family is so well-known.

Pam Coddington is one of the people who came out Tuesday night to support Nolan and his family.

She held a #NolanStrong sign as she walked.

"My family, all these people that are here, they're all wanting the same thing," she said. “We’re all waiting to see you (Nolan) play soccer, just wake up and smile.”

The supporters have the same message, one Sherer addressed directly to Nolan.

"I want him and his family to take away the fact that they are supportive and the fact they are loved," Sherer said. "I’m rooting for you buddy, I love you very much, I love your family, we are praying for you. I’m running for you daily and I’m just praying that you heal.”