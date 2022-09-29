Watch Now
HURRICANE HELP: Learn how you can help provide help for victims of Hurricane Ian

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Damaged homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 5:28 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 18:36:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many of you have reached out wanting to know how you can help the people whose lives have been turned upside down by Hurricane Ian. We want to help too.

Our parent company, The E.W. Scripps Company, owns five TV stations in Florida, including affiliates in Fort Meyers and Tampa. We have dozens of journalists on the ground and we know firsthand just how devastating this storm is.

That’s why KSHB 41 is partnering with our company’s charitable organization, the Scripps Howard Fund, to organize monetary donations for the people affected by the storm.

DONATE | Click here to make a donation

Our teams across Florida will work directly with local organizations to make sure every cent you give, goes directly to help the people and communities impacted by the storm.

We’ve tried to make it as easy as possible for you to help. You can text the word STORM to 50155 and follow the prompts.

Click here and follow the instructions to donate.

You can also follow this QR code:

QRCode.png

