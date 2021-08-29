Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hurricane Ida rapidly intensifies into dangerous Category 4

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. (NOAA via AP)
Tropical Weather Atlantic
Posted at 6:28 AM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 07:28:15-04

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida is rapidly intensifying early Sunday morning. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the system has maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, which makes it a Category 4 hurricane.

Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon. It arrives on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s ruinous strike on the Gulf Coast.

Ida’s threat has forced emergency officials to prepare shelters for evacuees forced from their homes amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state is working to shelter many people in hotels to reduce risks of spreading the virus.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Back to School resources