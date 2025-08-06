Husband, father of 5, son of Olathe mayor killed in crash in Sturgis, SD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A husband, father and son of Olathe Mayor John Bacon died following a crash last weekend in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Olathe Mayor Pro Tem Marge Vogt addressed the Olathe City Council during its council meeting Tuesday night.

“You may notice that Mayor Bacon is not with us tonight,” Vogt said. “He’s with his family right now, following the passing of his son Brett in a traffic accident this weekend. Brett was 38 years old and shared five children with his wife Brittany.”

Vogt led the council in a moment of prayer and reflection following the announcement.

“We are deeply saddened by this unimaginable event,” Vogt said. “Our collective thoughts and prayers are with the Bacon family.”

