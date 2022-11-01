Hy-Vee announces all store locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee announced Tuesday it will close all of its locations on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in its 92-year history.

The company said it hopes its more than 80,000 employees can enjoy the holiday with friends and family.

All grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations and Wine and Spirits locations will be closed.

Customers will still be able to purchase fuel by paying at pumps at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations.

“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said Jeremy Gosch, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”

Customers who purchase holiday meal packs can still pick a time to pick up their order in stores before Thanksgiving Day or through curbside pickup from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

