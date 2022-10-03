Watch Now
Hy-Vee recalls 8 cheeses for possible contamination

Posted at 11:35 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 12:39:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Hy-Vee grocery store chain is voluntarily recalling eight different cheese products after receiving word from a manufacturer that they may be contaminated.

According to Hy-Vee in a statement Monday morning, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. in Benton Harbor, Michigan notified the chain some of the products produced for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have come into contact with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria produces flu-like symptoms in its victims and can be very serious for pregnant women, individuals over 65, or those with compromised immune systems.

Hy-Vee is not aware of any reported illnesses from consuming the products, according to the release.

The cheeses have been pulled from the shelves of all Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin stores.

The following products have been impacted, with expiration dates ranging from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14. Customers are encouraged by Hy-Vee to discard or return the cheeses for a full refund.

  • Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
  • Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
  • Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board
  • Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board
  • La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
  • La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
  • Bon Appetite Gift Basket
  • Deluxe Delights Gift Basket
