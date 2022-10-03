Hy-Vee recalls 8 cheeses for possible contamination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Hy-Vee grocery store chain is voluntarily recalling eight different cheese products after receiving word from a manufacturer that they may be contaminated.

According to Hy-Vee in a statement Monday morning, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. in Benton Harbor, Michigan notified the chain some of the products produced for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have come into contact with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria produces flu-like symptoms in its victims and can be very serious for pregnant women, individuals over 65, or those with compromised immune systems.

Hy-Vee is not aware of any reported illnesses from consuming the products, according to the release.

The cheeses have been pulled from the shelves of all Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin stores.

The following products have been impacted, with expiration dates ranging from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14. Customers are encouraged by Hy-Vee to discard or return the cheeses for a full refund.