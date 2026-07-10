I-29 NB back open at 72nd Street after multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE, 6:15 a.m. | The Missouri Highway Patrol has re-opened I-29, still no update on severity of injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY | I-29 NB is shut down at NW 72nd Street after a multi-vehicle crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says two passenger cars and a semi are involved in the crash.

There are reported injuries, but the Highway Patrol says they are still working to determine how severe they may be.

It's not yet know what caused the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

