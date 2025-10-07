I-29 shut down in both directions near Platte City after semi-tanker rollover

UPDATE, 8:30 a.m. | The Missouri State Highway Patrol says both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-29 near 92 Highway are shut down while cleanup is underway.

EARLIER | A semi-tanker rolled over on Interstate 29 north of 92 Highway near Platte City Tuesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the semi rolled over just after 7 a.m.

The northbound lanes of I-29 are shut down while the investigation is underway.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver was not seriously injured.

MSHP says the semi did not spill its contents.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.

