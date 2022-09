KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 35 is closed past Vivion Road in Kansas City, Missouri, due to a life-threatening rollover crash.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says it received reports of the crash shortly after 6:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say there were life threatening injuries in the crash. It is not known how many individuals were injured in the crash at this time.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.