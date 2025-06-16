Watch Now
I-35 SB at Pleasant Valley Road closed due to fatal crash and fire

KC Scout
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I-35 southbound at Pleasant Valley Road is closed due to a fatal crash and fire in the area.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, troopers are working a confirmed fatality crash involving a single motorcycle.

The road is shut down and all traffic is being diverted off to Pleasant Valley Road.

The Highway Patrol is asking people to avoid the area.

