I-35 SB at Pleasant Valley Road closed due to fatal crash and fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I-35 southbound at Pleasant Valley Road is closed due to a fatal crash and fire in the area.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, troopers are working a confirmed fatality crash involving a single motorcycle.
The road is shut down and all traffic is being diverted off to Pleasant Valley Road.
The Highway Patrol is asking people to avoid the area.
🚨Traffic Alert 🚨— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) June 16, 2025
Troopers are working a confirmed fatality crash on SB I-35 at Pleasant Valley Road. The roadway is shut down and all traffic is being diverted off to Pleasant Valley Road. Please avoid the area is possible. #MSHP #KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/hUJbtMGrrj