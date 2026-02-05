I-35 SB re-opened near US 69 following multiple vehicle crash

UPDATE: 7:25 a.m. | The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash was minor, and no serious injuries were reported, and the highway has been re-opened.

I-35 SB is shut down near US 69 in the northland due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two vehicles were involved in a crash about 7 a.m.

The extent of injuries is not yet known.

Emergency crews are on scene assessing the situation.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story, and we'll share more information as soon as it becomes available.

