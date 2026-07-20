One lane of I-35 SB open north of Kearney after box truck rollover

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I-35SB is shut down north of Kearney after a box truck rolled over early Monday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a box truck rolled over shortly before 6 a.m. just north of Missouri Highway 33.

The driver has been transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The truck is blocking both lanes of I-35, so motorists are encouraged to avoid I-35 SB, and find an alternative route.

The truck did not spill it's contents.

An investigation into the crash is underway.