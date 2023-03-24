I-35 shut down near 119th after wrong-way driver causes crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A wrong-way driver reportedly crashed into multiple-vehicles on I-35SB just before 119th street early Friday morning.

Lenexa police say just before 4:30 a.m., a driver headed NB in the southbound lanes collided with multiple vehicles.

Police have shut down I-35 southbound.

A semi and two other vehicles were damaged.

Multiple injuries have been reported, and two people were transported to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story, and we'll have more information as soon as it is available.

