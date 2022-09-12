I-435 bridge closes as crews make 'urgent repairs'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews are closing lanes and ramps along westbound I-435 over the Blue River to make "urgent repairs," the Missouri Department of Transportation announced Monday morning.

According to the release, the bridge will be closed immediately and will remain so overnight.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes as the ramp from southbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-435 and southbound Bannister Rd. to westbound I-43 will close, as will one lane of the ramp from westbound I-470 to westbound I-435.

The left two lanes of westbound I-435 will remain open. The closures are not expected to affect Tuesday morning rush hour traffic.

