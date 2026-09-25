I-435 northbound re-opened at 48th Street due to fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: 6:35 a.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has re-opened the highway.
ORIGINAL STORY | I-435 northbound is shut down at 48th Street after a pedestrian was struck and killed.
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says just after 3:30 a.m. they were called to I-435 northbound on a crash.
Upon arrival officers discovered a pedestrian was struck by a semi.
He died on the scene.
Police say the semi driver stopped.
I-435 northbound is shut down at 48th Street. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.
The crash is still under investigation.