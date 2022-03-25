I-49 southbound shut down in Grandview after crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver escaped serious injury after his vehicle caught fire after a rollover crash on Interstate 49 in Grandview early Friday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m., emergency crews were called to southbound I-49 at Main Street for a single-vehicle crash.

Fire officials said the vehicle rolled down the embankment and caught fire.

The driver was able to get out of the car and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I-49 was shut down while crews cleaned up the area and began an investigation.

