I-70 closed due to a fatal semi crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 70 eastbound and westbound in Kansas City, Kansas, has been closed at 86th Street due to a crash between two semi-trucks.

Flames can be seen coming from a vehicle involved in the crash.

Kansas Highway Patrol is currently working on the crash and said a person is stuck in the crash.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department posted on social media about the crash and said that it is a "fatality accident." The department confirmed one person has died in the crash.

KCKPD said the crash occurred on I-70 westbound but some debris from the crash went into the eastbound lanes.

KCKPD also said that one other person was injured in the crash, but their injuries are not serious.

SCARY MOMENTS as a semi bursts into flames along I-70 EB.

What we know:

2 semi’s involved.

Fully engulfed in fire.

One person reportedly trapped.

One fatality.

I-70 SHUT DOWN in both directions. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/HMRORVYcGQ — Daisha Jones (@DaishaJonesKSHB) March 18, 2022

This is a developing story.