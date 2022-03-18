Watch
I-70 closed due to a fatal semi crash

Bill photo of I-70 crash March 18
Courtesy @billb1981
Posted at 8:10 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 09:25:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 70 eastbound and westbound in Kansas City, Kansas, has been closed at 86th Street due to a crash between two semi-trucks.

Flames can be seen coming from a vehicle involved in the crash.

Kansas Highway Patrol is currently working on the crash and said a person is stuck in the crash.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department posted on social media about the crash and said that it is a "fatality accident." The department confirmed one person has died in the crash.

KCKPD said the crash occurred on I-70 westbound but some debris from the crash went into the eastbound lanes.

KCKPD also said that one other person was injured in the crash, but their injuries are not serious.

This is a developing story.

