I-70 eastbound past 40 Highway closed due to pedestrian fatality

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I-70 eastbound past 40 Highway is closed.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says just after 4:30 a.m. a pedestrian was struck and killed.

According to MODOT, the ramp from 40 Highway to eastbound I-70 is also closed.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

