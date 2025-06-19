I-70 eastbound past 40 Highway closed due to pedestrian fatality

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I-70 eastbound past 40 Highway is closed.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says just after 4:30 a.m. a pedestrian was struck and killed.

According to MODOT, the ramp from 40 Highway to eastbound I-70 is also closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT: (JACKSON COUNTY) - EB I-70 CLOSED PAST 40 HWY, RAMP FROM 40 HWY TO EB I-70 CLOSED. Please use an alternate route. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/UwphhmgTb3 — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) June 19, 2025

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.