Some traffic getting by at I-70, 78th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, after 3-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some traffic is getting by after a three-vehicle crash involving a semi shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at 78th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.
However, multiple lanes remain blocked in both directions as cleanup efforts continue.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, a semi and two other vehicles collided.
The semi jack-knifed, and the other vehicles blocked the left and middle lanes of the interstate.
Injuries were reported but are not expected to be life-threatening.
KHP also shut down the Interstate 435 eastbound ramp to I-70.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area due to the backup.
This is a developing story and will be updated.