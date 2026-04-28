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Some traffic getting by at I-70, 78th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, after 3-vehicle crash

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KC Scout
I-70 EB at 78th Street in Kansas City, Kansas
I-70 EB at 78th.png
I-70 & 78th Street in KCK
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some traffic is getting by after a three-vehicle crash involving a semi shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at 78th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

However, multiple lanes remain blocked in both directions as cleanup efforts continue.

I-70 EB at 78th.png
I-70 EB at 78th Street in Kansas City, Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol says shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, a semi and two other vehicles collided.

The semi jack-knifed, and the other vehicles blocked the left and middle lanes of the interstate.

Injuries were reported but are not expected to be life-threatening.

KHP also shut down the Interstate 435 eastbound ramp to I-70.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area due to the backup.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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