I-70 EB back open at Adams Dairy due to 2-vehicle crash

UPDATE, 7:05 a.m. | I-70 is back open after two-vehicle crash.

UPDATE, 6:50 a.m. | One lanes has been re-opened. Traffic is still slowed.

ORIGINAL STORY | I-70 EB is shut down at Adams Dairy Parkway due to a two-vehicle crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two vehicles collided shortly after 6:15 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The highway will be shut down until the investigation is complete and vehicles can be towed from the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.

